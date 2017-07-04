Microsoft to reorganize sales and marketing teams
SAN FRANCISCO, July 3 Microsoft will undergo a reorganization that will impact its sales and marketing teams, company executives told employees on Monday.
July 4 National Agricultural Holdings Ltd
* Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited to suspend all dealings in shares of co from 9:00 A.M. On 4 July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PROFESSOR MORITZ HUNZINGER, INTERIM CEO AND BOARD MEMBER, TERMINATES HIS ASSIGNMENT WITH MARS ONE VENTURES AG