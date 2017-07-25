FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-National Agricultural Holdings updates on suspension of trading
July 25, 2017 / 9:13 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-National Agricultural Holdings updates on suspension of trading

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - National Agricultural Holdings Ltd

* As at date of this announcement, forensic review is still in progress

* Independent forensic accountant has requested company to provide certain information required for bank visits

* Trading in shares of company on stock exchange of Hong Kong Limited will continue to be suspended until further notice

* Progress of publication of annual results will be affected by findings and results of forensic review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

