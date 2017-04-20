FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2017 / 12:10 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-National Australia Bank announces plans to redeem subordinate notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd

* Nab has elected to redeem all outstanding nsn in accordance with their terms

* NSN will be redeemed on monday, 19 june 2017, being their first optional redemption date

* NSN were issued by nab in 2012 and trade on asx under code 'nabhb'

* For each NSN held nsn holders will receive a cash payment of $100 plus $1.1331 interest

* $633,692,300 of nsn (representing 6,336,923 nsn at $100 each) is currently outstanding. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

