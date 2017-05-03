May 4 National Australia Bank Ltd
* HY cash earnings of $3.29 billion, up 2.3%
* HY total charge for bad and doubtful debts (b&dds) was
$394 million, up $19 million or 5.1%
* HY on a statutory basis, net profit attributable was
$2.55 billion compared to a loss of $1.74 billion for march 2016
half year
* Interim dividend unchanged at 99 cents per share fully
franked
* "Group's CET1 target ratio remains between 8.75% - 9.25%"
* On a cash earnings basis HY revenue increased 1.8 percent
* CET1 ratio was 10.1 percent as at 31 March 2017
* "Operating environment for banks remains challenging"
