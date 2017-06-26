BRIEF-Voya Financial announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Voya Financial Inc- announced a proposed registered public offering of senior notes due 2024
June 26 National Bank Holdings Corp
* National bank holdings corporation announces the acquisition of peoples, inc.
* National bank holdings corp- expect transaction will be "strongly accretive and will accelerate nbh's trajectory toward our financial targets"
* National bank holdings corp - transaction adds approximately $865 million of assets, $483 million of loans held for investment and $719 million of deposits
* National bank holdings corp - expects transaction to result in high-teens accretion to earnings per share in first full year of operations
* National bank holdings says as per terms, peoples shareholders will get about $36.3 million of cash and about 3.4 million shares of nbh common stock
* National bank holdings corp - - peoples will divest or wind down its national mortgage business, operated out of its kansas-based peoples bank by the end of 2017
* National bank holdings corp - expects transaction to have a less than 5% dilution to tangible book value with an earn back period of less than 3 years
* National bank holdings corp says transaction has been unanimously approved by board of directors of each company
* The Topps Company Inc promotes Deniz Gezgin to vice president, general manager of digital