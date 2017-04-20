BRIEF-National Bank Holdings Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.30

April 20 (Reuters) - National Bank Holdings Corp-
* National Bank Holdings Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* National Bank Holdings Corp qtrly fully taxable equivalent net interest income $36.0 million, decreased $0.8 million primarily due to two fewer days in quarter
* National Bank Holdings Corp qtrly net interest income $34.7 million versus $38 million