April 20, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-National Bank Holdings Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - National Bank Holdings Corp-

* National Bank Holdings Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* National Bank Holdings Corp qtrly fully taxable equivalent net interest income $36.0 million, decreased $0.8 million primarily due to two fewer days in quarter

* National Bank Holdings Corp qtrly net interest income $34.7 million versus $38 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

