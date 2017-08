June 1 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Canada

* National bank of canada- ‍size of offering has been increased to 16 million shares for gross proceeds of $400 million​

* National bank of canada- ‍announces increase to nvcc preferred share issue​

* National bank of canada - ‍underwriters have exercised their option to purchase an additional 4 million series 38 preferred shares​