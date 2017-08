June 1 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Canada

* National Bank of Canada confirms new normal course issuer bid

* ‍Normal course issuer bid will begin on June 5, 2017 and will end no later than June 4, 2018​

* TSX, OSFI approved bank's new normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 6 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: