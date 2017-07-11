BRIEF-Tianjin Guangyu Development sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 55.5 pct to 85.5 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 55.5 percent to 85.5 percent, or to be 13.1 million yuan to 40.4 million yuan
July 11 National Bank of Kuwait:
* H1 net profit attributable to shareholders 164.7 million dinars versus 150.6 million dinars year ago
* H1 total operating revenue 398.8 million dinars versus 362.1 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 55.5 percent to 85.5 percent, or to be 13.1 million yuan to 40.4 million yuan
* Participates in sharia-compliant syndicated financing of $236 million to Turkey's Ziraat Participation Bank