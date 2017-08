April 19 (Reuters) - National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah :

* Q1 net profit 154.7 million dirhams versus 250 million dirhams year ago

* Q1 total income 946.6 million dirhams versus 990 million dirhams year ago

* As of end-March 2017, total deposit stands at 29.8 billion dirhams

* As of end-March 2017, gross loan and advances stands at 30.4 billion dirhams