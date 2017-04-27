April 27 National Bankshares Inc

* National Bankshares reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* Net income of $3.65 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017 compared to $3.78 million at march 31, 2016

* Basic earnings per share were $0.52 for three months ended march 31, 2017

* National Bankshares qtrly net interest income $9.2 million versus $9.4 million

* National Bankshares qtrly net interest income $9.2 million versus $9.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S