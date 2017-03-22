BRIEF-Italia Independent Group FY net result turns to loss of EUR 12.3 mln
* FY turnover 27.7 million euros ($29.94 million) versus 39.6 million euros year ago
March 23 National Electronics Holdings Ltd :
* National Elec H-Major Transaction In Relation To The Acquisition Of The Entire Issued Share Capital Of Elite Bright Asia Pacific Limited
* On 22 March 2017, purchaser entered into preliminary agreement with vendors
* Pursuant to deal, vendors agreed to sell and assign sale shares and sale loans
* Deal for HK$375 million
* Purchaser is Perfect Way Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY turnover 27.7 million euros ($29.94 million) versus 39.6 million euros year ago
March 24 Kwong Lung Enterprise Co Ltd : * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.6 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/EBEHfv Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)