FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-National Fuel Gas Co says filed in U.S. Court of appeals for second circuit petition
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-National Fuel Gas Co says filed in U.S. Court of appeals for second circuit petition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - National Fuel Gas Co:

* National Fuel Gas Co - on april 21, units of co, filed in u.s. Court of appeals for second circuit petition - sec filing

* National Fuel Gas-units filed petition with respect to their application for water quality certification under section 401 of federal clean water act

* National Fuel Gas Co - petition for review of notice of denial by new york state department of environmental conservation dated, april 7, 2017

* National Fuel Gas-application for water quality certification was in connection with units' federally approved northern access 2016 pipeline project Source text - bit.ly/2odaota Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.