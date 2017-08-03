BRIEF-National Fuel Q3 earnings per share $0.69

Aug 3 (Reuters) - National Fuel Gas Co:

* National Fuel reports third quarter earnings

* Raises FY 2017 earnings per share view to $3.25 to $3.35 including items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.69

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $2.70 to $3.05

* Q3 revenue $26.9 million

* Qtrly net production of 42.7 bcfe, a 3% decrease from prior year

* Qtrly ‍net production of 42.7 bcfe, a 3% decrease from prior year​

* Qtrly ‍average natural gas prices, after impact of hedging, of $2.94 per mcf, up $0.08 per mcf from prior year​

* Says ‍seneca's fiscal 2018 net production is expected to be in range of 185 to 200 bcfe​

* Says ‍natural gas production in east division is expected to be in a range of 165 to 180 bcf​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: