Feb 27 National General Holdings Corp

* National General Holdings Corp. reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 earnings per share $0.28

* Q4 revenue rose 31 percent to $985.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net written premium grew $122.4 million or 19.8% to $740.5 million

* National General Holdings Corp - qtrly overall combined ratio was 96.3% compared to 94.2% in prior year's quarter

* National General Holdings Corp - Q4 2016 operating earnings include approximately $13.7 million or $0.08 per share of losses related to hurricane matthew Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: