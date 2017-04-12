April 12 National Grid Plc:

* Update on timing impacts for fiscal year 2016/17

* Updates its 2016/17 technical guidance for timing impacts ahead of entering closed period on 18 april 2017.

* Group expects headline full-year results to reflect higher favourable timing in both its uk and us businesses

* Over-Recoveries primarily relate to out-turn electricity and gas volumes being different to anticipated volumes (e.g. Due to weather)

* Additionally, us over-recoveries also benefit from mandated state level collections.

* Net benefit to earnings per share in 2016/17 from timing is now expected to be approximately 5p higher than previously estimated

* Timing has no impact on long-term performance and this incremental benefit will be returned to customers in future years.