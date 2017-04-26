FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-National Oilwell Varco reports Q1 loss per share $0.32
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 11:00 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-National Oilwell Varco reports Q1 loss per share $0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - National Oilwell Varco Inc

* National Oilwell Varco reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.17 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.32

* Q1 revenue fell 20 percent to $1.74 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21, revenue view $1.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Backlog for capital equipment orders for rig systems at march 31, 2017 was $2.32 billion

* Backlog for capital equipment orders for completion & production solutions at march 31, 2017 was $751 million

* Rig systems new orders during quarter were $118 million

* Rig systems generated qtrly revenues of $393 million, decrease of 58 percent from q1 of 2016

* Completion & production solutions new orders during quarter were $323 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

