May 2 National Retail Properties Inc:
* First quarter 2017 operating results and increase of lower
end of 2017 guidance announced by National Retail Properties Inc
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.48 to $2.52
* National Retail Properties Inc - qtrly FFO per common
share $ 0.53
* National Retail Properties Inc - qtrly core FFO per common
share $ 0.60
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* National Retail Properties Inc - core ffo guidance for
2017 is $2.44 to $2.48 per share
* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* National Retail Properties Inc - Qtrly AFFO per common
share $ 0.60
