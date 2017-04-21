BRIEF-National Security Group releases estimates of spring storm losses

April 21 (Reuters) - National Security Group Inc:

* National Security Group Inc releases estimates of spring storm losses

* National Security Group -during q1, national security fire & casualty co (nsfc) impacted by 8 catastrophe events which produced 731 claims with reported losses totaling $3.5 million

* National Security Group Inc says due to negative impact of cat losses, expect to end q1 of 2017 with a consolidated net loss in range of $300,000 to $450,000

* National Security Group Inc says during first week of april 2017, nsfc was impacted by two additional cat events

* National Security Group Inc says as of april 20, 2017, have incurred 260 claims from these cat events totaling $1 million

* National Security Group Inc says early catastrophe losses will reduce q2 net income by approximately $669,000