FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-National Security Group releases estimates of spring storm losses
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-National Security Group releases estimates of spring storm losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - National Security Group Inc:

* National Security Group Inc releases estimates of spring storm losses

* National Security Group -during q1, national security fire & casualty co (nsfc) impacted by 8 catastrophe events which produced 731 claims with reported losses totaling $3.5 million

* National Security Group Inc says due to negative impact of cat losses, expect to end q1 of 2017 with a consolidated net loss in range of $300,000 to $450,000

* National Security Group Inc says during first week of april 2017, nsfc was impacted by two additional cat events

* National Security Group Inc says as of april 20, 2017, have incurred 260 claims from these cat events totaling $1 million

* National Security Group Inc says early catastrophe losses will reduce q2 net income by approximately $669,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.