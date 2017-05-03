BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 National Storage Affiliates Trust
* National Storage Affiliates Trust reports first quarter 2017 results; net income increases $2.4 million; core ffo per share increases 16.0%; same store noi increases 9.1%; added eighth participating regional operator
* Q1 same store sales rose 6.6 percent
* Q1 core FFO per share $0.29
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.