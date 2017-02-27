Feb 27 National Storage Affiliates Trust :

* National Storage Affiliates Trust reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; full year net income increases $20.1 million; core ffo per share increases 21.7pct; same store noi increases 10.2pct; acquired 107 self storage properties

* Q4 same store sales rose 6.3 percent

* National Storage Affiliates Trust - same store total revenues were $32.3 million for Q4 of 2016, an increase of 6.3pct

* National Storage Affiliates Trust - same store noi was $22.2 million for q4 of 2016, an increase of 9.2pct

* National Storage Affiliates Trust - sees FY NOI growth 6.0pct - 8.0pct

* National Storage Affiliates Trust sees FY core FFO per share $1.22 to $1.29

* National Storage Affiliates Trust qtrly FFO per share and unit $ 0.26

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

