Aug 1 (Reuters) - NATIONAL TYRE SERVICES LTD:

* FY ENDED MARCH 2017 LOSS BEFORE TAX OF $232,725 VERSUS LOSS OF $766,474 YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE OF $11.9 MILLION VERSUS $13.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DIRECTORS RESOLVED NOT TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND IN ORDER TO CONTINUE REINVESTING AVAILABLE RESOURCES IN THE BUSINESS