March 31, 2017 / 2:06 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-National United Resources announces non-fulfillment of profit guarantee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - National United Resources Holdings Ltd

* Non-fulfillment of profit guarantee in respect of acquisition of 70% equity interest in million fortune international investment

* Failure to meet profit guarantee will not pose material adverse impact on financial position & business operation of group

* Co has received confirmation letter issued by auditors appointed by company, ratifying that actual profit was hk$15 million

* Guaranteed profit of hk$45 million has not been met Source text ( bit.ly/2oGyEjc ) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

