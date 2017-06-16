June 16 Nationz Technologies Inc

* Says its unit signs cooperation agreement to set up fund of size 2 billion yuan ($293.58 million) with partner

* Says its unit plans to invest in IC project with total investment of about 450 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2t9oVoF; bit.ly/2szFDR0

