5 months ago
BRIEF-Nativis enters into licensing agreement for Glioblastoma Multiforme in Japan
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Nativis enters into licensing agreement for Glioblastoma Multiforme in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Teijin Ltd

* Nativis enters into exclusive licensing agreement for Glioblastoma Multiforme in Japan

* Under terms of agreement, Teijin will receive an exclusive license to Nativis Voyager System for indication of GBM in Japan

* Co to receive an undisclosed upfront payment, payments based on achievement of specific milestones, royalties on sales of product in Japan

* Co, Teijin anticipate to continue discussions for potential licensing opportunities of Nativis ULRFE technology for other indications in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

