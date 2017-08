April 18 (Reuters) - NATTOPHARMA ASA:

* NATTOPHARMA AWARDED GRANT FROM NORWEGIAN RESEARCH COUNCIL

* AWARDED GRANT TO FUND A 4-YEAR PROJECT TO DOCUMENT EFFECTS OF CALCIUM METABOLISM IN BODY BASED ON PRESENCE OR ABSENCE OF VITAMIN K2, MK7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)