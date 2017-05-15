FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Natural Alternatives reports Q3 earnings of $0.11/shr
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
May 15, 2017 / 1:01 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Natural Alternatives reports Q3 earnings of $0.11/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Natural Alternatives International Inc

* Natural Alternatives International, Inc. announces fiscal 2017 Q3 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 sales $25.1 million

* Natural Alternatives International Inc - continue to expect consolidated fiscal 2017 revenue growth percentage to be approximately 5% to 10%

* Natural Alternatives - Q3 contract manufacturing sales were "unfavorably impacted" due to reductions in orders related to Asian and European markets

* Natural Alternatives International Inc - well positioned to handle future expected increases in contract manufacturing demand

* Natural Alternatives - expect a smaller decline in contract manufacturing orders and customer forecasts from Australia, Asia, and Europe in Q4

* Natural Alternatives International Inc - believe international revenue decline will reverse during fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

