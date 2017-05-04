FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Q2 earnings per share $0.13
May 4, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Q2 earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc :

* Natural grocers by vitamin cottage announces second quarter and first half fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 sales $192.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $197.6 million

* Q2 same store sales fell 1.7 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc- narrowing its fiscal 2017 outlook

* Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc-for 2017 revising expectations for new store openings to 15 -17 new stores from previous forecast 15 -20 new stores

* Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc- 2017 outlook capital expenditures $40 million to $44 million

* Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc- 2017 outlook diluted earnings per share $0.50 to $0.54

* Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc- 2017 outlook daily average comparable store sales growth -1.0% to 1.0%

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $197.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

