4 months ago
BRIEF-Naturally Splendid enters distribution agreement with first step Japan for CBD products
#Market News
April 13, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Naturally Splendid enters distribution agreement with first step Japan for CBD products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd

* Naturally Splendid enters distribution agreement with first step Japan for CBD products

* Naturally Splendid Enterprises - Entered into marketing, distribution agreement with first step japan to market its Natera CBD product line in Japan

* Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd - Mutually exclusive relationship between FSJ and NSE involves FSJ representing CBD based products offered by NSE

* Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd - Additionally, NSE can expand offering to include other products and ingredients including hempomega

* Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd - Exclusivity has a two-year initial period with options to extend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

