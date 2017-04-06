April 6 Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd -

* Naturally Splendid signs definitive agreement with Canature to develop hempomega(tm) pet food & treats

* Naturally splendid enterprises ltd - grant of exclusive rights to canature for initial term of two years in defined categories and territories