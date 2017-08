March 29 (Reuters) - Naturex SA:

* Fy recurring operating income 31.5 million euros ($33.88 million) versus 26.3 million euros year ago

* Fy net income group share 17.9 million euros versus 0.6 million euros year ago

* Plans for 2017 in a new cycle of sustainable and profitable growth Source text: bit.ly/2mQ0ld3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9298 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)