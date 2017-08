May 12 (Reuters) - NATUREX SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 104.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 104.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 RECURRING OPERATING EBITDA EUR 15.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOCUSES IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2017 ON TOP LINE GROWTH AND OPERATING PROFITABILITY