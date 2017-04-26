FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Natus Medical Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30
April 26, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Natus Medical Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Natus Medical Inc

* Natus medical announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $124.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $122.6 million

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.70 to $1.75

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $505 million to $510 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For full year 2017 co reduced its non-gaap earnings per share guidance to $1.70 to $1.75 from $1.80 to $1.85

* For q2 of 2017, company provided revenue guidance of $121.0 million to $123.0 million

* For q2 of 2017 co sees non-gaap earnings per share guidance of $0.32 to $0.33

* For full year 2017, company maintained revenue guidance of $505.0 million to $510.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

