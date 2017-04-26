FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Natus Medical Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.30
April 26, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Natus Medical Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Natus Medical Inc

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 revenue rose 42.8 percent to $124.7 million

* For q2 of 2017, company provided revenue guidance of $121.0 million to $123.0 million

* Natus medical inc - for full year 2017, company maintained revenue guidance of $505.0 million to $510.0 million

* For q2 of 2017, company provided non-gaap earnings per share guidance of $0.32 to $0.34

* Natus medical inc - for full year 2017, company reduced its non-gaap earnings per share to $1.70 to $1.75 from $1.80 to $1.85.

* Transition costs of otometrics acquisition are estimated to be approximately $4 million to $5 million for full year 2017

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $124.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.79, revenue view $504.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

