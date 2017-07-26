FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Natus Medical Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.15
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Natus Medical Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.15

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Natus Medical Inc

* Natus Medical announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.15

* Q2 revenue $122.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $122 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.70 to $1.75

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $505 million to $510 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.70, revenue view $504.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37 to $0.38

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $121 million to $123 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $122.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Natus Medical Inc - direct and transition costs of Otometrics acquisition estimated to be approximately $3 million to $4 million for full year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

