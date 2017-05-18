FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Natuzzi announces unfavorable court ruling and possible need for special charge
May 18, 2017 / 3:46 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Natuzzi announces unfavorable court ruling and possible need for special charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Natuzzi Spa

* Natuzzi announces unfavorable court ruling and possible need for special charge

* Natuzzi SPA says italian supreme court recently rejected co's appeal of a lawsuit brought by two former employees and ruled in favor of plaintiffs

* Natuzzi SPA says has been and will continue to evaluate impact of court decision on company's business organization and financial statements

* Natuzzi SPA - existing reserve for "provision for tax & legal proceedings" included in "other liabilities" caption will be materially increased in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

