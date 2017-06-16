PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 21
June 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 NAV Canada:
* NAV Canada reports may traffic figures
* Traffic in May 2017 increased by an average of 5.5 per cent compared to same month in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.