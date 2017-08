April 7 (Reuters) - NAVAMEDIC ASA:

* NAVAMEDIC ASA: ENTERS INTO DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR SIPPI® IN ITALY

* HAS ENTERED AN AGREEMENT WITH ITALY- BASED SIM ITALIA SRL (SIM ITALIA), A LEADING DISTRIBUTOR OF STERILE MEDICAL DEVICES, FOR LAUNCH OF SIPPI® IN ITALY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)