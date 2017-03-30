FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Navigant enters into credit agreement with syndicate of bank lenders
March 30, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Navigant enters into credit agreement with syndicate of bank lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Navigant Consulting Inc:

* Navigant Consulting Inc - on March 28, 2017, co entered into a credit agreement with a syndicate of bank lenders - SEC filing

* Credit facility provided under agreement is a five-year, $400 million revolving credit facility

* Navigant Consulting Inc- subject to terms in agreement, co may elect to increase commitments under credit facility up to aggregate amount of $500 million

* Credit facility matures on march 28, 2022

* Navigant Consulting-credit facility under agreement is amended, restates credit facility provided under credit agreement, dated as of May 27,2011 Source text: (bit.ly/2mSnnja) Further company coverage:

