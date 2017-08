April 19 (Reuters) - Navinfo Co Ltd

* Says it signs strategic agreement with Visteon International Holdings' Shanghai subsidiary on areas including autopilot and big data

* Says it signs strategic agreement with Beijing BDStar Navigation Co Ltd on areas including navigation and autopilot

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pzLPGM; bit.ly/2pQJzr4

