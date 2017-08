Feb 22 (Reuters) - Navios Maritime Holdings Inc

* Navios Maritime Holdings Inc reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016

* Q4 revenue $99.5 million

* Qtrly adjusted basic loss per share $0.28

* Navios Maritime Holdings Inc - qtrly revenue $99.5 million versus $111.7 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.24