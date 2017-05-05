BRIEF-PRA group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
* PRA Group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
May 5 Navios Maritime Partners Lp:
* Navios Maritime Partners LP announces acquisition of one capesize vessel
* NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS LP - deal for purchase price of $28.3 million.
* Navios Maritime Partners LP- vessel is expected to generate approximately $3.7 million of annual ebitda based on current rate environment
* Navios Maritime-in first 4 months of 2017, agreed to buy 4 drybulk vessels with a combined capacity of about 500,000 dwt for about $83.0 million
* Navios Maritime Partners - expected to finance acquisition with cash on its balance sheet, bank debt on terms consistent with existing credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PRA Group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
* ADNOC signs exclusive agreement with penthol for Group III base oil sales into the United States of America through the Vertex-Penthol partnership
* Netsol Technologies announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results