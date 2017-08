BRIEF-Navios Maritime Partners provides update

May 10 (Reuters) - Navios Maritime Partners Lp:

* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. provides update for acquisition of 14-vessel container fleet from Rickmers Maritime

* Navios Maritime Partners - plans to transfer to Navios Maritime containers 14-vessel container fleet that co agreed to acquire from Rickmers Maritime

* Navios Maritime Partners - expect Navios Partners will transfer fleet to NMCI at Navios Partners' cost plus $5.0 million, invest $30.0 million in return for equity

* Navios Maritime Partners Lp - fleet vessels are expected to be delivered starting week of May 15, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: