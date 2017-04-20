FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Navios Maritime Partners to buy 14-vessel container fleet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Navios Maritime Partners Lp:

* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. agrees to acquire 14-vessel container fleet from rickmers maritime

* Navios Maritime Partners Lp - deal for about $113.0 million

* Navios Maritime Partners Lp - anticipate acquiring five 4,250 teu vessels on may 15, 2017

* Navios Maritime Partners Lp - acquisition is being financed through a $20 million equity investment by co and a secured loan facility under discussion

* Navios Maritime Partners Lp - announced today that it has agreed to acquire entire container fleet of rickmers maritime

* Navios Maritime - 5 vessels to be acquired are employed on charters having staggered expirations in 2018, early 2019 at net daily charter rate of $26,850

* Navios Maritime Partners -co will acquire vessels though unit, a third party has option to acquire up to 25 pct equity in unit, based on allocated cost

* Navios Maritime Partners Lp - acquired vessels are expected to be delivered starting May 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

