4 months ago
BRIEF-Navios Maritime signs exclusivity deal for investment in First Ship Lease Trust
April 28, 2017 / 1:51 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Navios Maritime signs exclusivity deal for investment in First Ship Lease Trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Navios Maritime Holdings Inc

* Navios maritime holdings inc. Enters into exclusivity agreement for investment in first ship lease trust

* Navios maritime-executed exclusivity deal to buy 100% of fsl asset management and not less than 50.1% of first ship lease trust from existing shareholder

* Navios maritime holdings - parties agreed to negotiate exclusively with each other and will seek to execute definitive agreements by 30 september 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

