March 1 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp

* Navistar and Volkswagen Truck & Bus close strategic alliance

* Navistar continues to expect cumulative synergies of $500 million over first five years

* Navistar says Renschler And Matthias Gründler, CFO of Volkswagen Truck & Bus, are joining Navistar's board of directors

