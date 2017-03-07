FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Navistar International Q1 loss per share $0.76
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Navistar International Q1 loss per share $0.76

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp -

* Q1 loss per share $0.76

* On track to achieve internal plan that supports full-year guidance

* Revenues in quarter were $1.7 billion, a decline of six percent compared to $1.8 billion in q1 last year

* Increased its year end manufacturing cash guidance to approximately $1 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.45, revenue view $1.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $8.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2lY8Yxq] Further company coverage:

