BRIEF-Navistar International Q1 loss per share $0.76

March 7 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp -

* Q1 loss per share $0.76

* On track to achieve internal plan that supports full-year guidance

* Revenues in quarter were $1.7 billion, a decline of six percent compared to $1.8 billion in q1 last year

* Increased its year end manufacturing cash guidance to approximately $1 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.45, revenue view $1.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $8.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S