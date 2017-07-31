FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2017 / 11:25 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Navitas says FY profit after tax attributable $80.3 million, down 10.8 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Navitas Ltd

* ‍FY profit after tax from ordinary activities attributable to members $80.3 million, down 10.8%​

* FY revenues from ordinary activities $955.2 million, down 5.5%

* ‍Final 2017 dividend 10.1 cents per share

* Group's near term outlook will be impacted by decrease in contribution from fewer AMEP contract regions ​

* Group's near term outlook also to be impacted by no contribution in FY18 from now fully closed Macquarie and Curtin Sydney Colleges​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

