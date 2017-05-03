BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Nbcuniversal Media Llc
* NBCUniversal Media - on May 1, co's unit entered into loan agreement among USJ, lenders and Sumitomo Mitsui banking corporation, as agent - SEC filing
* NBCUniversal Media - loan agreement provides for a JPY 450 billion unsecured term loan to co's unit USJ
* NBCUniversal Media - proceeds of JPY 450 billion loan to be used to refinance existing senior secured debt of USJ
* NBCUniversal media - JPY 450 billion term loan comprises a and B tranches, each of which matures on March 31, 2022 Source: (bit.ly/2pJg5yG) Further company coverage:
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.