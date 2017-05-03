May 3 Nbcuniversal Media Llc

* NBCUniversal Media - on May 1, co's unit entered into loan agreement among USJ, lenders and Sumitomo Mitsui banking corporation, as agent - SEC filing

* NBCUniversal Media - loan agreement provides for a JPY 450 billion unsecured term loan to co's unit USJ

* NBCUniversal Media - proceeds of JPY 450 billion loan to be used to refinance existing senior secured debt of USJ

* NBCUniversal media - JPY 450 billion term loan comprises a and B tranches, each of which matures on March 31, 2022 Source: (bit.ly/2pJg5yG) Further company coverage: