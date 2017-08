May 29 (Reuters) - NBG PANGAEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CO :

* Q1 2017 REVENUE AT EUR 28.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 2017 NET PROFIT AT EUR 17.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 19.0 MILLION YEAR AGO DOWN BY 10.1 PERCENT

* SAYS THE GROUP’S NAV AS OF MARCH 31, 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 4.74 PER SHARE

Source text: bit.ly/2qsf5An

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)